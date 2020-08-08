US Schools Reopen Amid COVID-19 After Trump's Repeated Calls, New Cases Emerge

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, some states in the US have decided to reopen schools and hold in-person classes. According to reports, despite some states restarting in-person classes, several large cities like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami have revealed that for the foreseeable future they will continue with online classes and distance learning.

School re-openings stalled

As per reports, the states that have decided to re-open schools have already begun to face problems as students and staff alike have had to be quarantined after fresh outbreaks in several schools. In the state of Mississippi, the Corinth School District since re-opening has already had to contend with eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. These eight confirmed cases may have come in contact with dozens of people before their infection was discovered and therefore authorities have requested over 100 people to quarantine themselves as soon as possible. Such coronavirus clusters and subsequent quarantines have undoubtedly disrupted the states plan to reopen schools.

While speaking to US media, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated that the large scale quarantine were a sign that things were going good and progressing as they should be, he added that he views the quarantines as something positive because that means authorities have been able to identify cases and contact traces the people they had come in contact with.

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 19,379,517 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 721,375. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 4,941,796 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 161,356. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

