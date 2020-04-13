Survey Shows 33% US Voters Lost Jobs Or Furloughed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has already started taking a toll on the US economy as a new data released on April 13 shows 33 per cent of voters in the country have either lost their jobs, placed on temporary leaves, had working hours reduced or have been furloughed. The new survey was released by a non-profit research group Data for Progress, which says that over half of those who have lost their jobs belong to the age group of 45 or under, 52 per cent to be precise.

According to reports, men are the most affected gender with over 32 per cent placed under the job loss category compared to 31 per cent among women. Black voters constitute around 45 per cent of the people who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed, which the highest among all races living in the United States, the data suggested. US government data suggest that over 16 million people in the country have applied for job loss insurance claims, six million of which came in the last week alone.

The United States is the most affected country in the world with over 5,60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 22,000 deaths so far. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 5,05,684 active infections in the country with over 11,000 critical cases. The North American nation has successfully treated 32,634 patients as of April 13.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,15,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,66,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)