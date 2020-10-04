'Suspicious' Package Found Near Hospital Where Trump Is Admitted; Area Shut Down Briefly

The roads near Walter Reed National Medical Centre, where the US President Donald Trump is getting treated for COVID-19, were blocked after a ‘suspicious package’ was located near the premises. According to Bethesda Magazine, Trump supporters, who were standing in the area, were moved across the street and Rockville Pike was shut down in both directions. Videos and pictures of the police dispersing the crowd and barricading the area have surfaced on social media.

A suspicious package was just left outside Walter Reed. Police moved the crowd away from the bag #Trump #WalterReed #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Z57RouLqz3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020

READ: Chris Christie Hospitalized With 'mild' Virus Symptoms As More Trump Aides Fall Victim

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, investigation determined contents of backpack posed no threat. The cops examined the package after which they gave an ‘all clear’ sign that the scene was safe. However, as soon as the news came to light, several people who were near the location, took to Twitter to inform that bomb squad removed the suspicious package from outside the hospital. Some people also said that Trump supporters have been moved across the street.

Bomb Squad is removing a suspicious package from outside Walter Reed Hospital. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 4, 2020

A suspicious package was left at the entrance to Walter Reed, police had to move the crowd across the street #Trump #WalterReed #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/bhEj9muhhM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020

READ: US Election 2020: Biden Tones Down Campaign, Doesn't Want To Attack COVID-stricken Trump

Letter to Trump containing ‘poison’ intercepted

The recent development comes after a package, containing poisonous substance identified as ricin, addressed to Trump was intercepted by the US authorities. Back in September, the letter was caught at an offsite government facility that sorts and screens all mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump for safety reasons. Law enforcement agencies told US media that tests were conducted which confirmed that the suspicious package contained a poison called Ricin.

On September 21, a woman suspected of sending the package was arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection officers. Law enforcement officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Associated Press that the suspect is a woman but her name was not released. She was taken into custody at the Peace Bridge Border crossing near Buffalo. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the letter containing Ricin addressed to the White House appears to have been originated in Canada.

READ: Trump Posts Video Message From Walter Reed, Says Next Few Days Will Be 'real Test'

READ: Trump Supporter Glad President Attended Pennsylvania Rally

