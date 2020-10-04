US Election 2020: Biden Tones Down Campaign, Doesn't Want To Attack COVID-stricken Trump

As Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis continues to pose a challenge to US Elections 2020, his Democratic rival Joe Biden said on Saturday, October 3 (local time) that he doesn’t want to attack the Republican leader. Speaking at a virtual event, when Biden was asked by the transport workers to explain how he would have handled the pandemic, he simply replied saying “fundamentally differently”.

However, Biden then added than since Trump had now contracted the disease, it is difficult to denounce his approach and admitted to finding himself “in a little bit of a spot” now. The former US Vice President also reflected on his own experience of losing family members and reiterated “this isn’t about politics” before talking about the massive death toll of COVID-19 in the United States.

Biden campaign to remove negative ads targeting Trump

Earlier, Biden had decided to take down all negative ads against his Republican rival. As per New York Times reports, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield said on Friday, October 2 that the Democratic contender will continue to air only positive advertisements.

The Biden campaign decided to remove the derogatory ads against Trump before the US President was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “few days” on the advice of White House physicians. The former US Vice President, who has tested negative for COVID-19, took to Twitter and said that it should be an "American moment" and not a partisan one.

Meanwhile, in a recorded video message from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donal Trump apprised the world on his COVID-19 recovery on Saturday, October 3. As he battles COVID-19, Trump acknowledged that the next few days in isolation will be “the real test” and added that “whatever happens, happens”.

