US: Teachers Protest Against Reopening Of Schools As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Spike

Thousands of teachers in the US reportedly took to streets to protest the reopening of schools. The demonstrations, which took place from inside cars, aimed at objecting State governors’ decision to resume in-class instructions. Meanwhile, the country’s president Donald Trump once again reiterated his demand to open schools by tweeting, “open the schools,” on August 4.

The coronavirus cases in the United States is still on the rise. However, states like Arizona, Florid, California, Texas recently saw a decline in infection prompting governors to consider reopening of schools. According to reports, the teachers formed caravans and circled around the city with messages pained on their cars. One message reportedly read, "Here lies a third-grade student from Green Bay who caught COVID at school” while another read, "RIP Grandma caught COVID helping grandkids with homework." Their main demand was the conduction of classes online until testing shows that classrooms are safe for students.

In-car protests

Teachers in Chicago, Milwaukee and Philadelphia honked their horns in-car protests, international media reported. Meanwhile, protesters rallied out outside the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce building. Meanwhile, about 400 instructors formed a car march in Connecticut, passing. Governor Ned Lamont’s home.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, distance learning will begin for more than 30 million school children from August 24, however a return to classrooms will remain an uncertain goal, the country’s education secretary has said. On August 3, Secretary Esteban Moctezuma Barragán and leaders of the country’s largest television networks presented in broad strokes a plan to put educational instruction on television.

Moctezuma Barragán added that that risks continue being too high. Officials fear children could become coronavirus carriers, infecting relatives at home. Students will not return to classrooms until the government’s version of a stoplight to evaluate the pandemic’s risk is safely at the green.

(With inputs from agencies)