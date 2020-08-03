Maharashtra HSC 2020: Schools & Colleges Distribute Mark Sheets, Leaving Certificates

Several schools and colleges in Maharashtra have opened their campuses for students so they could collect their mark sheets of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2020. According to reports, the students were provided with all necessary documents such as report cards, school leaving certificates, while following all social distancing norms. Maharashtra University has reportedly not demanded hard copies of these documents, in spite of these schools and colleges in the city carried out the exercise because they received requests from students.

Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys, 26 Subjects Record 100% Marks

Media reports suggest that requests from students for mark sheets came especially from those who are planning to study outside Maharashtra or abroad. According to reports, schools and colleges distributed the documents in batches and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, some colleges and schools requested students to share their addresses on Google forms so they could send their documents by post as earliest as possible. Others informed that they planned to distribute the documents by next week.

Read: BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2020 Date And Time To Be Confirmed On July 27; Details Here

HSC Results 2020

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced its Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results on July 16. Stream-wise in the Class 12 examinations, the pass percentage of science, arts, commerce, and MCVC are 96.93%, 82.63%, 91.27%, and 86.07% respectively. Girls outshined boys as their total percentage stood at 93.88 percent, while boys got 88.04 percent in Maharashtra HSC exams in 2020. Moreover, with 90.66 percent of students passing, the pass percentage has witnessed an increase of 4.7 percent.

Read: Odisha Result 2020: Odisha 10 And HSC Result Date And Time To Come Out Today

Read: Odisha HSC Result 2020: CHSE 12th Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced In August

(Image Credit: PTI)