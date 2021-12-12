Tesla Faces Lawsuit Again As Another Female Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment At Work

Almost a month after a female employee alleged experiencing sexual harassment at Tesla's factory, a similar lawsuit was filed by another woman on December 8, Wednesday.

According to a report by Business Insider, a Tesla employee accused the electric-carmaker of encouraging sexual harassment at its Fremont factory. Erica Cloud, who has filed the lawsuit and has been associated with Tesla as an assembly line worker at the California based factory, accused Tesla and other defendants, including her former manager, of continuous harassment. She also accused her former boss of offering unwanted advance payment in exchange for "sexual favour".

According to Business Insider, the lawsuit included the names of her former manager and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. As per the lawsuit, Cloud faced "sexual harassment" from her boss nearly every day. She also accused her manager of proposing marriage and forcibly offering a hug and making other sexual demands.

According to her, she rejected the manager's proposal on multiple occasions. Despite her denial, Cloud's manager offered her advance salary on several occasions, according to Business Insider. The manager's actions were highly antagonistic and caused her to "fear for her safety," as per the lawsuit.

Cloud was subjected to "a hostile work environment": Suit

According to the lawsuit filed in California's Alameda County Superior Court, the victim informed the human resource team almost six months ago but it took nearly three months for them to respond to the allegations levelled by her. Subsequently, Cloud claimed she was sent home early without any valid reasons and was asked not to join the office, resulting in lost wages, bonuses, and benefits.

Cloud's lawyers said that Tesla broke the law of the Fair Employment and Housing Act. They maintained that the electric motor company has failed to address the grave concern raised by their female employee.

Further, the attorney said that his client needs compensation and damages, declaratory and injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees from Tesla. It is worth noting that the company's Fremont based unit had earlier come under controversy after a woman employee, Jessica Barraza, filed a lawsuit in court alleging sexual harassment by a top manager.

Notably, at least four Tesla employees have alleged similar allegations in the past 11 months. So far, neither Cloud's former manager nor Tesla's CEO has responded to the lawsuit.

Image: AP/Shutterstock