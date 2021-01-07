Last Updated:

'This Is Not America': World Leaders Condemn 'disgraceful' Attack On US Democracy

Pro-Trump protestors mobbed the US Capitol building, forcing the Senate to evacuate and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to be taken to safety.

Riya Baibhawi
Pro-Trump protestors mobbed the US Capitol building, on January 6 (local time), forcing the Senate to evacuate and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. In what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo termed as a “failed coup”, four have been killed and 52 have been arrested so far. The "unseen assault" has also attracted the ire of leaders across the world who urged "peaceful transition of power". 

'American democracy under siege' 

Terming it as a "disgraceful" event, British PM Boris Johnson called for "peaceful and orderly transfer of power". Meanwhile, the country's foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added that there could be "no justification" for the violent attempts to frustrate the lawful transition of power. European Union(EU) police chief Josep Borell stressed that 'this is not America' and urged people to "respect" the outcome of 2020 Presidential vote. 

PM Modi distressed by violence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC."  In a tweet, he argued that the democratic process could not be sabotaged by unlawful acts. Reiterating his stance, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the Capitol breach had caused "disturbance" and gloom across Canada, which considered America as its "closest ally". Calling for peace, he said that violence would never succeed. NATO  leader also condemned the attack. 

Australasia leaders call for democratic rights

Leaders of both New Zealand and Australia condemned the "distressing" attack. Australian PM Scott Morrison expressed hope and asserted that he was looking for a peaceful transition of power to Biden administration. Meanwhile, kiwi prime minister Jacinda Ardern called for democratic rights of people to vote. 

While, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a prominent Trump ally did not make any remarks. European leaders including German German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern. Maas called on Trump supporters to "stop trampling on democracy". "Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy. Thee enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions," he tweeted. 

