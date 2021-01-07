'This Is Not America': World Leaders Condemn 'disgraceful' Attack On US Democracy

Pro-Trump protestors mobbed the US Capitol building, on January 6 (local time), forcing the Senate to evacuate and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. In what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo termed as a “failed coup”, four have been killed and 52 have been arrested so far. The "unseen assault" has also attracted the ire of leaders across the world who urged "peaceful transition of power".

'American democracy under siege'

Terming it as a "disgraceful" event, British PM Boris Johnson called for "peaceful and orderly transfer of power". Meanwhile, the country's foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added that there could be "no justification" for the violent attempts to frustrate the lawful transition of power. European Union(EU) police chief Josep Borell stressed that 'this is not America' and urged people to "respect" the outcome of 2020 Presidential vote.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) January 6, 2021

In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege.



This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law.



This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 6, 2021

PM Modi distressed by violence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC." In a tweet, he argued that the democratic process could not be sabotaged by unlawful acts. Reiterating his stance, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the Capitol breach had caused "disturbance" and gloom across Canada, which considered America as its "closest ally". Calling for peace, he said that violence would never succeed. NATO leader also condemned the attack.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

Australasia leaders call for democratic rights

Leaders of both New Zealand and Australia condemned the "distressing" attack. Australian PM Scott Morrison expressed hope and asserted that he was looking for a peaceful transition of power to Biden administration. Meanwhile, kiwi prime minister Jacinda Ardern called for democratic rights of people to vote.

Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 6, 2021

While, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a prominent Trump ally did not make any remarks. European leaders including German German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern. Maas called on Trump supporters to "stop trampling on democracy". "Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy. Thee enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions," he tweeted.

