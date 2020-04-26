COVID-19 Crisis: 440 New Cases & 19 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra Amid 342 Casualties

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 8068 after 440 fresh novel coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday, April 26. With 358 new patients, Mumbai constitutes a large chunk of the surge in the state's COVID-19 cases. 112 persons were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recovered individuals to 1188. 19 casualties- 12 from Mumbai, 3 from Pune, 2 from Jalgaon, and one from Solapur and Latur owing to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday. At least 11 of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease. Presently, Maharashtra's death toll stands at 342.

A total of 1,16,345 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far. Moreover, the state government has demarcated 604 containment zones. Currently, 1,36,926 persons are in home quarantine while 9,160 others have been admitted to an institutional quarantine facility.

Maharashtra CM addresses people

Addressing the people of the state earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked people belonging to all faiths for celebrating their festivals at home. He stressed that God is in everyone who is involving in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic- including police, doctors, and cleanliness workers. Thackeray asserted that the state government was not hiding any data from the Inter-Ministerial Central Team.

At the same time, he issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. Additionally, he paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wrote to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitching a strategy to overcome the COVID-19 crisis faced by Maharashtra. He requested the Centre to extend a two-year moratorium on repayment of the National Small Savings Fund Loan by the state governments. The NCP chief also called upon the Union government to announce a suitable financial package to Maharashtra.

