China To Impose Visa Restrictions On US Personnel With 'egregious Behaviour' On Tibet

Reaffirming their stance to impose ‘countermeasures’, China announced on July 8 that it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens with “egregious behaviour” towards Tibet in a tit-for-tat move. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press briefing that Beijing ‘strongly opposes’ the travel bans by Washington on Chinese officials and has also called for the ‘interference’ to stop. Zhao also indicated that the US government should step back from ‘internal’ affairs with the Tibet-related issues in a bid to avoid further damage to the already spiralling relations between both nations.

While US President Donald Trump administration has been targeting the Asian superpower for several months now, in the latest development, it imposed travel bans on Chinese officials after claiming that they are restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet. In response, Zhao clarified on July 8 that China encourages foreigners to travel to the Himalayan region. But at the same time, he said there are ‘certain management and protection measures’ for the people coming from different nations to Tibet that lie in synergy with the law and regulations which are placed keeping in mind the ‘special geographical and climatic conditions’.

We firmly oppose visa restrictions on Chinese officials under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. In response to the wrong US move, we decide to impose visa restrictions on US personnel with egregious behavior on Tibet. pic.twitter.com/sapPVXKF3x — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 8, 2020

Read - Rescuers Search For 9 Missing In China Landslide

Read - China To Allow WHO Experts To Trace Coronavirus Origin After US Withdraws From UN Agency

‘Seek reciprocity in relationship’

What China called a ‘wrong move’ is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on July 7 declaring restrictions on visas of Chinese officials involved in limiting access of foreigners to Tibet and also said that they continue to 'seek reciprocity in the relationship'. The US reaffirmed its support for “meaningful autonomy” for Tibetans but has resulted in yet another source of friction between the world’s two greatest superpowers. Pompeo had not mentioned the number of officials but said that they are part of the ruling Chinese Communist Party under American law that calls for US citizens to visit Tibet.

Today I announced visa restrictions on PRC officials involved in restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet. We will continue to seek reciprocity in our relationship. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 7, 2020

Just a day before Pompeo’s announcement, US President Donald Trump had said that China has not only caused a “great damage” to America but also to the rest of the world. In recent weeks, China has taken the centre stage for criticism either due to its military advancements or political ones. World leaders from Canada to the UK, US and Australia have raised their voices against China’s controversial national security law on the former British colony, Hong Kong but Beijing has managed to brush off all their ‘deep concerns'.

Read - China Backs WHO, Slams US' Decision To Withdraw From UN Body

Read - China: Remarks Of FBI Director 'full Of Political Lies'