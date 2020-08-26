Tiffany Trump Urges Voters To Make Judgement Based On 'results And Not Rhetoric'

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump urged young voters to make a judgement based on results and not on rhetoric while voting in the presidential elections. Speaking on the second night of the Republican National Convention, Tiffany said that “Make America Great Again” is not a mere slogan for her father but is what drives him to make right calls for Americans.

"For opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to all Americans, I urge you all to make a judgement based on results and not on rhetoric,” she said.

The 26-year-old American socialite is the fourth child of the US President and the only child with his second wife Marla Maples. She boasted that her father is the only person to challenge the bureaucracy, big pharma and media monopoly to ensure that nation’s “constitutional freedom is upheld and justice and truth prevail.

“My father does not run away from challenges. Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father. It is what drives him to what’s right for Americans," she added.

Accuses media of spreading misinformation

Tiffany accused media and tech giants of spreading misinformation and ignoring the opinion that does not “fit into the narrative they seem to promote.” She said that the “misinformation” campaign keep people mentally enslaved to the ideas they seem correct which have fostered “unnecessary fear and divisiveness.”

“This information that we receive impedes our freedom," Tiffany Trump said.

Earlier, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr made case for his father by blaming China for the health and economic crisis currently faced by the United States. He told the convention that the people of the US were witnessing the American dream become a reality, pointing towards the health of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Jr accused White House hopeful Joe Biden of putting political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people. He followed his father’s line of attack by calling the policies of Democrats as “radical leftwing”. Trump’s eldest son claimed that Democrats have spent the entire pandemic trying to sneak a tax break for millionaires in Democrat states into the coronavirus relief bill.

