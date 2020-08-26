Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump Has 'record Of Success', Joe Biden Of 'failure'

While Republicans are uniting to make aggressive pleas for US President Donald Trump’s reelection in 2020, top Indian-American politician Nikki Haley touted Trump’s ‘record of strength and success’ as opposed to rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s ‘record of weakness and failure’. Even though the opinion polls have reportedly projected Trump trailing behind Biden, the ex-US Ambassador to the United Nations made the remarks in support of Trump on the first day of Republican National Convention 2020 (RNC’20).

Biden’s popularity drastically increased after naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris who also as Indian origins similar to Nikki Haley. And for the first time since Biden’s announcement, Haley publicly criticised Harris and said that she along with Biden will lead the United States on the path of socialism, that is doomed to fail. According to the ex-US envoy, Trump’s stringent approach towards China has beneficial and former US Vice President wants to ‘apologise, abstain, and abandon’ values of America.

"This President has a record of strength and success. The former Vice President has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS... great for Communist China... and he''s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologise, abstain, and abandon our values. Donald Trump takes a different approach. He''s tough on China, and he took on ISIS and won. And he tells the world what it needs to hear," Nikki Haley said.

Haley says Biden administration would be 'worse'

The two-term governor of South Carolina, Haley was the only Indian-American leader to be featured on the list four-day RNC 2020 and said that Biden-Harris administration would be ‘much, much worse’ and echoes similar remarks against the Democrats as Donald Trump who has previously said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US.

Nikki Haley said, "A Biden-Harris administration would be much, much worse. Last time, Joe'’s boss was Obama... this time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and the Squad. Their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere.”

“Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy. But President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity. Before Communist China gave us the coronavirus, we were breaking economic records left and right,” she added.

