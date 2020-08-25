Trump: Americans Have To 'make this China virus Go Away' And It's Happening

As US President Donald Trump accepted his official nomination at the Republican Party’s RNC opener on August 24, he launched a scathing attack on China, saying, the Americans have to “make China virus go away”. Further, he appreciated the frontline and healthcare workers for their incredible efforts in their battle at the forefront against the pandemic saying, “You’re an incredible group”. In his Oval Office conversation with the frontline staffers that included medics, firemen, first responders, policemen, postal workers, etc, US President said in the filmed video at East Room of the White House, “These are my friends,” adding, “these are the incredible workers who helped us so much with the COVID-19.”

In the short conversation ahead of the broadcast of the Republican National Convention, Trump asked for an “ordinary interaction” in a live-streamed clip. He was broadcasted urging the group to tell “their stories”. “What are you?” He can be heard asking one of the members present in the lobby ahead of the RNC address. “I’m a trucker”, the man can be heard saying. Further, interacting with a nurse Trump was heard saying in the clip, “I’m for the nurses, I’m for the doctors, I’m for everybody,” adding, “we just have to make this China virus go away, and it’s happening.” Later, in the Diplomatic Room, Trump was met by a half-dozen people, reportedly held prisoner overseas, all of whom had been released after US diplomatic efforts during Trump’s presidency, a report confirmed.

Trump goes on to add, ‘China Virus’ can be called many different things, but he did not want to refer it with different names because some people might get insulted, 'but that’s the way it is,' he said during the interaction.

Second term for 'Economic recovery'

Taking center stage at the Republican National Convention on August 24, Trump defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by inculcating the perspective of economic recovery. In live broadcasted RNC speech, Trump said that the economic crisis was paramount for the Republican Party to win a second term. He added, that the ‘Chinese Virus’ is fading, a claim he had touted for a while. Later, Trump spoke on a tarmac in Fletcher where several hundred cheering supporters gathered— not wearing they masks — after Trump addressed delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

