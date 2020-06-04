Tim Cook Pens Open Letter On George Floyd's Death, Says 'outrage Rightly Provoked'

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook called on his company to “do more” to fight racial discrimination and injustice while telling the Black community that their “lives matter”. In an open letter published on Apple’s website, the top executive said that George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a “normal” future, adding a new future should be built that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

As the Black Lives Matter protests rage across the country, Cook said that there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of the nation and in the hearts of millions. He added that though the laws have changed, the reality is that their protections are still not universally applied.

“We’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in, but it is similarly true that communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma,” wrote Cook.

The 59-year-old business executive said that people have to reexamine their own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. He added that Apple has always drawn strength from diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to the stores around the world, and strived to build a company that is inclusive of everyone.

'Your lives matter'

Cook emphasised that there can’t be a society worth celebrating if freedom from fear for every person, who gives this country their love, labour, and life, is not guaranteed. He called on everyone to stand up for one another, and recognise the fear, hurt, and outrage “rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd” and a much longer history of racism.

“Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To the Black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter,” wrote Cook.

