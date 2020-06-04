George Floyd's Death: Trump Urges Americans To 'stand Up For Victims' Amid Protests

While US President Donald Trump himself has mostly tweeted short phrases including “law & order”, “make America great again”, White House has released a statement on June 4 saying that POTUS wants “justice for everyone”. According to Trump, the “victims” of both racism and looting in the United States are “oftentimes” same. While urging the citizens to “stand up” for the affected people, US President said that the destruction that is taking place in the country amid the protests over George Floyd’s death will not be ignored.

Recently, all 50 US states witnessed organised demonstrations against racial discrimination, and Floyd has become the latest face of the ‘Black lives Matter’ movement. Trump’s call for justice came just days after he threatened the protesters of using the military force against them and even called the governors not opting for National Guard as “weak”.

President @realDonaldTrump wants justice for every American who has suffered from racial cruelty AND for every victim of rioting.



Oftentimes, these are the same victims.



We need to stand up for them, not look on idly as their neighborhoods are destroyed. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2020

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the global health crisis. In the viral footage, the police officer could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s case have now been arrested after being fired. US President Donald Trump, who has said that he stands for justice, has threatened the 'outsiders' for the violence.

'Healing not hatred'

Trump has previously noted that “justice has never been achieved by an angry mob” and ensured that justice will be delivered. The US President has not only called the entire incident a “grave tragedy” but said he understands the Americans are filled with “horror, anger and grief”. However, the US President ensured that even though he stands as an “ally” to justice, his administration will stand against the violence that has rocked the country for several days. Trump has called for, “healing not hatred, justice, not chaos”, to urge Americans to refrain from the “mayhem” and ensuring that he understands the ‘pain’ of peaceful protests.

