'Wise Decision If...': Arshad Warsi On Apple's Proposal To Shift To India From China

In light of the initiative to boycott China-made products by Indian engineer Sonam Wangchuk, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to his social media handle and agreed with the tech giant Apple Inc.'s proposal to shift their manufacturing units from China to India. The Munnabhai M.B.B.S. actor shared that Apple will have made a 'very wise decision' if it makes these changes.

Have a look:

This will be a very wise decision by Apple if implemented ...

Tech behemoth Apple's is weighing to shift majority of its manufacturing from China to India. The iPhone maker is considering producing up to $40 billion worth of smartphones over the next five years... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 31, 2020

Read | Arshad Warsi all praises for Bhumi Pednekar's work ethics, calls her "Female Aamir Khan"

'Uninstall Chinese Software, Boycott Hardware': Sonam Wangchuk

Following escalating border tensions between India and China, Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk posted a message on Twitter that went viral on the platform — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)".

Read | Arshad Warsi shares a glimpse of his latest artwork amid COVID-19 lockdown

He advocated that Indians should start boycotting Made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets". Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Sonam Wangchuk said the Chinese actions on the border with India are a result of domestic dissatisfaction over the Chinese government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Read | Arshad Warsi reveals he wants to move on from Munna Bhai; check details

He encouraged people to drop the use of Chinese softwares "within a week", like the video-sharing platform Tik Tok. Sonam said Indians have the freedom to choose what they spend on with their wallet and if a country doesn't treat India fairly then they should use boycotts as "personal economic sanctions".

"We should uninstall all their apps that make their (Chinese) companies rich. That money goes to make bombs and bullets to point at our borders. So first uninstall their apps. Then we should vote out hardware like electronics, clothes, and machines slowly over a year. This signal, first from India and then the rest of the world will hurt China which will affect their economy," Wangchuk said.

Sonam Wangchuk went on to suggest that Indians need not depend on cheap Chinese products and look for domestic alternatives.

Read | Arshad Warsi joins Sonam Wangchuk's initiative, says, 'going to stop everything Chinese'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.