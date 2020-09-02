US Issues Halt On Residential Evictions Amid COVID, Order Covers All 43 Million Renters

To reduce the spread of coronavirus, the United States Centre for disease control and prevention on September 1 issued a broad nation-wide order for temporarily halting millions of United States renters from being evicted. The order By CDC covers all 43 million United States residential renters, who meet income eligibility requirements, although an administration official said the government does not expect an "overwhelming" use of the program.

Read: 33 US States Reject CDC's New Guidelines, Continue Testing Asymptomatic People

The order will remain in effect till December 31 and is applicable to all individual renters who do not expect to earn more than $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers. It also covers renters who did not report income in 2019 or received a stimulus check earlier this year. On the other hand, the National Apartment Association said the Centre for disease control order will harm American economy and will increase the housing affordability crisis, and will destroy housing rental industry. While talking to the media an official said, this order does not mean that renters will stop paying rent and he also added that renters should pay a portion of rent if it is possible for them.

Read: US Steps Up Support For Taiwan With 'significant Adjustments' In 'one-China' Policy

United States Treasury, Steven Mnuchin told a US House of Representatives panel that these measures are placed to ensure that people do not get thrown out of their rental homes in the United States. In the month of July, a firm estimated that $ 21.5 billion is due rent owed by Americans.

33 US States Reject CDC's New Guidelines

At least 33 states in the United States of America have rejected the Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic do not necessarily need a test unless they are a vulnerable individual or their health care provider, state or local public health officials recommend them to take one. However, a majority of states have refused the order in what is being viewed as a major rupture of people's trust in the American administration.

Read: US Vetoes UN Resolution Over Repatriation Of Islamic State Terrorists

Read: Israel, UAE To Open Embassies After Diplomatic Makeover: Here's All You Need To Know