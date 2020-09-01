US Steps Up Support For Taiwan With 'significant Adjustments' In 'one-China' Policy

The United States said on August 31 that it is establishing a new economic dialogue with Taiwan in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing. Washington said that it had declassified the six key foreign policy principles, also known as six assurances, to underline continued US support for Taiwan even after ending formal diplomatic ties.

David Stilwell, a top US diplomat for East Asia, told a virtual forum hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation that Washington stepped up support for Taiwan as Beijing increasingly posed threat to the island’s peace and stability. He said that new economic ties are a part of “significant adjustments” with Washington’s “one-China” policy.

“We will continue to help Taipei resist the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign to pressure, intimidate, and marginalize Taiwan,” Stilwell said.

Last week, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen said in a statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of US pork and beef. US State Department welcomed the decision and said it will provide greater access for American farmers to one of East Asia’s “most vibrant markets” and Taiwan consumers will get “high-quality” US agricultural products.

“President Tsai’s vision and leadership in removing these long-standing barriers open the door to greater economic and trade cooperation between the United States and Taiwan,” the statement read.

Read: Taiwan Says China Lacks 'military Prowess' To Launch A Full Assault On Island Nation

Read: US Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait For Second Time Amid Tensions With China

Defence purchase plans

Taiwan revealed on May 28 that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

The United States has also taken several key policy decisions in favour of Taiwan amid a deteriorating relationship with China. Washington has openly supported Taiwan’s inclusion on important international platforms, especially at the World Health Assembly after its successful coronavirus response.

On May 20, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO). The agency said that the sale includes 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

Read: Czech Delegation Arrives In Taiwan Defying China's Diplomatic Isolation Tactics

Read: Taiwan Paves Way For Free Trade Deal With US By Easing Restrictions