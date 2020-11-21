Twitter To Give @POTUS Account To Biden On Inauguration Day Even If Trump Doesn't Concede

American microblogging website, Twitter on November 20 said that the presidential handle on the platform, @POTUS will be automatically transferred to US President-elect Joe Biden the instance he is sworn in on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. As per the Twitter statement given to Politico, the website will make the move irrespective of Trump conceding to Biden. Even as several states have declared Biden as the winner, Trump has been on Twitter spree denying defeat and even posting ‘disputed’ claims about the fraud in counting.

Most recently, as Georgia authorities confirmed President-elect victorious, after questioning the officials, Trump asked, “Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally?”. This tweet, like many others, has also been labelled by the microblogging platform. Apart from the @POTUS account, the transition would take place on other US government accounts including @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, among others.

As per the media report, Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said in an email that “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20, 2021”. He also added that the transfer would take place in a similar manner as it did in 2017, which is in coordination with the National Archives and Records Administration.

What does the account handover require?

The outgoing Trump administration has been restricting the Biden team to access the US State Department facilities or to take part in the briefings, a tradition long-standing in the United States after the winner is called in presidential elections. The Twitter accounts’ handover does not require any information to be shared between both the incoming President and the outgoing leader. As per reports, the existing tweets on the current @POTUS account will be archived and the handle will reset to zero tweets to the ‘Biden White House’ after the Inauguration Day.

Twitter’s confirmation was essential especially when the formal presidential transition process has been significantly stalled the Biden team will be impacted with the delayed access tp everything official such as email addresses. Moreover, Biden team has been blocked from using the .gov domain to host the official transition website. Even if Trump continues his fight against defeat with ‘baseless’ claims about voting fraud, he won’t have any authority on one of the presidency’s main digital assets, Twitter.

