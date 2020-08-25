US: Tortoise Named Solomon Returns Home After Being Missing For 74 Days

A Tortoise named Solomon, who escaped from a home in Tennessee, United States has returned after 74 days. According to international media reports, Solomon traveled less than a mile during his slow and steady journey. Tortoise crawled away from his Ashland residence more than two months ago. His owner Lynn Cole told media that, Solomon was found by a man and his son at a construction site and they returned him within minutes.

“I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long,” Cole told the news agency. “No matter his traveled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family.”

Lynn Cole is fostering Solomon from the last 15 years since he was an egg. Now Tortoise is 36 inches long and still growing. Cole used social media to find her pet, she had put up signs and hundreds of fliers and posted Solomon pictures on various social media platforms.

Pet would be GPS tagged

When Solomon came back home from his 74 days long journey, the tortoise was tired, hungry, and cracked in mud, but was in healthy condition. Then Cole took him to the veterinary doctor for a general check-up. She is now in talks with Nashville Zoo and a local rescue group to fit a GPS system to track her pet in case he escapes again.

(With inputs from AP)

