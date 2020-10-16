Donald Trump Town Hall: POTUS Dodges Question On Last Negative COVID-19 Test

In his NBC Town Hall address on October 15, US President Donald Trump failed to give a substantive answer about his COVID-19 diagnosis as he said that he "couldn’t exactly recall" his previous negative test but he tested on the day of the first presidential debate. When insisted that he shares details about his ‘last negative diagnosis’, Trump waved off the question, saying, he tests “quite a bit” and perhaps he tested after the debate. “I guess a day or so, either Thursday or late Thursday evening I tested positive”. To this, NBC's Savannah Guthrie reminded him that it may have been adherence to rules set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

When asked once more about when was the last time that the US President "tested negative" to the coronavirus, a specific date, Trump responded vaguely, "I don't know, I don't even remember. I test all the time.” He then went on to add, he felt “so good after testing positive for COVID-19, he felt fantastic”. Further, after an awkward pause for a short while, the US President said, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.". Furthermore, he added, that he has “no Covid-19 symptoms what so ever." "I feel good, I was in North Carolina today, a big rally with a tremendous turnout. I just feel really good. Florida, Pennsylvania, we're all over the place. It's been great," Trump said.

Trump: 'I've done a great job'

When asked about his policy agenda for the next four years, to lay out a vision for a second term on how he planned to swing the economy back on track, Trump said "It's happening." To Guthrie’s immediate next question on health care, President said "I want to give great health care." Adding about his policies on the DACA program, Trump said "we're going to take care of Dreamers.” To this Guthrie asked Trump to explain why he deserves another term. "Because I've done a great job," Trump said in his response.

