‘True Patriot’: Here’s The ‘most Treasured Item’ That Lies On Elon Musk’s Bedside Table

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday, made a revelation about what rests atop his bedside table–surprisingly, a book on the US Constitution. The billionaire revealed it after his fan account MuskUniversity shared a quote by him which read, "The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story."

Responding to it, Musk wrote, “May it always be so,” disclosing that the book is the “most treasured item on my bedside table.” An image of the book shared by the Twitter boss has garnered over 36,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “True patriot!”

Another user wondered, “A little light reading before you go to sleep?” A third user said that keeping the book on one’s bedside counter is too much, even for scholars. “I'm sorry, but i know people who are literally constitutional scholars and even this is too dorky for them,” the user wrote.

May it always be so. It is the most treasured item on my bedside table. pic.twitter.com/rJ1pWlUfLs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2022

The incident behind Musk's popular quote

The saga began earlier in December, when Musk tweeted “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story” after former US President Donald Trump was condemned for making statements about removing parts of the US Constitution following the release of Twitter Files.

According to Forbes, Trump had argued that the files contained evidence of "fraud and deception" which occurred in the presidential election of 2020. "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

Demanding to revoke excerpts in the Constitution, Trump added: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"