Donald Trump Denies Urging Ivanka & Jared Kushner To Join His 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former US President Donald Trump, on Monday, dispelled rumors of repeatedly urging his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to join his 2024 presidential campaign. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump clarified that instead of forcing the couple to participate, he has asked them to steer clear of the campaign, as well as the “horrendous” political landscape of the United States.

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There has never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!” he added.

How did the rumor begin?

Trump’s statement comes after The Post spoke to a source in November who revealed that the erstwhile president, at his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, had practically begged Ivanka and Kushner to be a part of his campaign team, despite the duo stubbornly refusing to do so.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” an insider told the outlet, adding that “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

Meanwhile, Kushner remains apathetic to the controversies that have encircled his father-in-law since Trump dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West at the Mar-a-Lago estate in November. As per the New York magazine, Kushner has displayed no interest to “help … for public support, even looking for a response” from Trump’s election operation.