Trump Accuses Biden Of Running 'false Ads', Says 'everything In Them Is A Knowing Lie'

US President Donald Trump in yet another verbal attack accused his rival and Democratic candidate for the United States 2020 Elections Joe Biden of running "false ads." Taking to Twitter on Monday, Trump called Joe Biden "corrupt" and stated that "almost everything is a knowing lie." According to him, everything is the opposite of what is being said in the ads. He further went on compare the "false ads" with "Fake News partners."

However, Trump did not clarify as to why he considered the ads to be false. This comes as there are less than six months left for the US Presidential elections 2020.

Corrupt Joe Biden’s team is running false ads. Almost everything in them is a knowing lie, just the opposite of what they are saying, & very much like their Fake News partners! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

The US Presidential elections are scheduled in November 2020 with Former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential candidate contending against incumbent Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the US remains the worst affected country from COVID-19, coupled with the heat of the anti-racism protests concerning the death of George Floyd due to police brutality, and LGBTQ rights. The upcoming Presidential elections will closely consider the two issues-- COVID-19 and anti-racism protests, besides the factors relating to health care systems and unemployment.

Trump exudes confidence

Earlier on Sunday, Trump exuded confidence of winning the US Presidential elections and claimed that the vast silent majority is with him. He further went to slam Biden by calling him a 'Low IQ person'.

THE VAST SILENT MAJORITY IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! We will win this Election big. Nobody wants a Low IQ person in charge of our Country, and Sleepy Joe is definitely a Low IQ person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

