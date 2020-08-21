Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination For President, Says 'life Changing Election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday evening local time. Joe Biden accused the US President Donald Trump of having “failed in his most basic duty to the nation” through his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden offered his condolences to the loved ones of the more than 170,000 Americans who have died of the virus.

“They’ll always be with you, you’ll always hear them,” Biden told grieving families.

“I have some idea how it feels to lose someone you love,” Biden said, an apparent reference to his late son Beau, who was repeatedly mentioned on Thursday night at the time of Democratic Convention.

“The current president has cloaked American darkness for much too long — too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Joe said while targeting the current administration.

He said while he is a Democratic candidate, he will be an American President.

“He’s failed to protect us. And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable,” Biden said attacking President Trump.

"We are going to do more than praise our essential workers. We're finally going to pay them. Pay them," he said while speaking of the Coronavirus situation in the country that remains the worst affected in the world.

"This campaign isn't just about winning votes, it's about winning the heart, and yes, the soul of America. Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish... Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of a knee on the neck," Joe said as he accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has been selected as the Vice Presidential runner for Bidden. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President on August 19.

