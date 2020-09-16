Trump Accuses Rival Biden Of Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs That 'give Him Clarity'

US President Donald Trump suggested that his Democratic rival Joe Biden is using performance-enhancement drugs to compete in the poll debates ahead of presidential elections scheduled in November. In an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that Biden was a “disaster" and "grossly incompetent" during the initial primary debates but was “OK” in a one-on-one debate with Bernie Sanders.

"He's taking something (that) you know, gives him some clarity, or whatever," he said.

The US President has demanded that the Democratic nominee should undergo a drug test before their first presidential debate scheduled for September 29. Trump, who is known for his incoherent statements, has repeatedly highlighted the gaffes of Biden and tried to convince the voters that the Democrat is suffering from mental decline.

“Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way,” said Trump, adding that he would also undergo a drug test.

Trump wary of Biden's surge

Trump has been wary of growing popularity of Biden among swing voters who hold the key in bellwether states. The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364.5 million in August, breaking the records of previous monthly campaign donations. It also exceeded any single month fundraising amount in previous presidential general elections despite largely online fundraisers due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the US President has been facing heat over the handling of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 195,000 lives in the United States, over one-fifth of the global death toll. Trump has been trying to divert the attention from domestic failure with his perceived success in the Middle East as he was able to bring the UAE, Bahrain and Israel on one table for a historic agreement.

“After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” said Trump during the signing ceremony of Abraham Accords.

