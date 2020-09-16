Trump Ad Campaign To Appease Indian-American Voters Hits 10 Million Views | WATCH

Trump campaign’s commercial 4 more years aimed at appealing the Indian American voters and garner their support has for the first time hit over 10 million views. The footage features Trump revelling in the huge crowd at the stadium rally during his 2 days Ahmadabad, India visit, and speaking Hindi in the New York accent. On September 14, the top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to her official Twitter handle to share the ad campaign. The ad has been produced by Trump's Indian-American Advisory Committee member, Al Mason, and shared by the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee features Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing President Trump.

"The Indian and Hindu community will have a true friend in the White House," Trump said during the event. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism," he added, as the video depicts the picture of the November 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, India.

The 104-second video, via which Trump aims to target the battleground states compiled short clips from PM Modi’s address and Trump’s during the ‘Howdy Modi’ and 'Namaste Trump' events. Guilfoyle posted the footage during the Republican convention, lauding America’s relationship with India and extending Trump’s support to all American Indians. The footage represents a popular Trump slogan for the Indian diaspora which goes as "Great for America, Great for US-India relationship."

— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

America-India "true friendship"

The ad depicts US President saying, "We love the Hindus, we love India.” Trump's Indian-American advisory committee, Al Mason said in an ANI report, “With the re-election of Trump – these two bigger than life personalities namely, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, will take their true friendship to the subsequent stage.” Mason added that Trump’s election will boost India-US partnership at a whole new level.

“America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," Trump says in the video.

According to an ANI report, over three million Indian-American voters, the wealthiest ethnic group in the US, are expected to vote for Trump in the eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. Trump is attempting to appeal to the Indian-American community via the 'Howdy Modi’ event compilation.

[US President Donald Trump and PM Modi at Namaste Trump event. Credit: AP]

