Trump Administration Rushes Sale Of $290m Bombs To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of White House Exit

In a spat of arms deals ahead of the Trump administration's White House exit, the US State Department approved the sale of $290 million in bombs to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 29. These arms deals have faced broad congressional and public opposition for the despicable human rights records of the nations concerned. In the case of Saudi Arabia, the imprisonment of women's rights activist Loujain Al Hathloul and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi are some prominent cases of human rights abuse that have drawn global attention.

As per the US State Department’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency, Saudi Arabia will be sold GBU-39 small diameter bomb I (SDB I) munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $290 million. The Kingdom has requested three thousand GBU-39 SDB I munitions. On the same day, the US also announced a $4 billion deal for the sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters to Kuwait and $65.6 million deal in precision targeting equipment for Egyptian warplanes.

'National Security Objectives'

While the State Department has claimed that the arms deal will support US foreign policy and national security objectives vis-a-vis political stability and economic growth in the Middle East, critics fear the sale would fuel the war in Yemen which continues to witness a huge civilian death toll.

The massive sales come as Biden’s transition team accused Pentagon officials of setting up ‘roadblocks’ and ‘stalling the transition’ in the weeks preceding inauguration, on January 20. In a press briefing, Biden said, "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

Right now, my team isn’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.



It’s nothing short of irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/T67NbgSFLl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the US government is also mulling over a request by the Saudis to grant Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity from prosecution over accusations of masterminding the assassination plot of a former intelligence officer Saad Aljabri. According to Bloomberg, the request is being reviewed by the US State Department officials and the findings will then be forwarded to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who would make recommendations to the Justice Department.

Aljabri has accused the Saudi royal of sending assassins to Canada, where he currently lives in exile. The Kingdom officials are seeking immunity for the crown prince before January 20, when Trump leaves the White House and Biden takes over as the incoming leader has promised to act tough against the Saudis for acting like a 'rogue state'.

