COVID-19: Trump To 'pressure' Officials To Reopen Schools In Fall Despite Increasing Cases

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will pressure state officials into reopening schools in the US despite the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, this move was considered because the Trump administration believes that school closures are having or have already had a negative impact on the child and adolescent development.

'Will put a lot of pressure': Trump

During a round-table discussion Trump said that "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open... We're going to be putting a lot of pressure to open the schools in the fall". But many health experts have continued to advise against the opening of schools in the fall like the US President wants. Most notable of the experts who is against the President’s plan is Dr Anthony Fauci who has suggested that at first, only some schools should reopen and in areas where the coronavirus has not been contained, schools there should remain closed.

Read: Melania Trump's Former Aide And Friend To Publish A Book On Their Relationship

Read: NEA President Slams Trump's Idea To Reopen Schools

In response to critics, Donald Trump via Twitter has said that US deaths have reduced significantly and that the ‘fake news media’ does not want to reports the facts. Trump also claimed that the majority of the criticism is coming from Democrats who do not wish to reopen schools in the fall due to political reasons.

Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not for health reasons! They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

The United States has reported 2,994,223 positive coronavirus cases according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus resource Centre, the US is presently the epicentre of the virus in the world and has the greatest number of cases in the world. The US has a death toll of 131,626.

Read: Trump Admin Officially Withdraws US From World Health Organisation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Mary Trump's Book Offers Devastating Portrayal Of Donald Trump

Coronavirus pandemic turned into a political weapon

The campaigns of US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential elections have started to use coronavirus pandemic to shape results. Trump has been facing criticism for his handling of coronavirus outbreak in the United States which has claimed over 130,000 lives so far. Republican leaders have tried to deflect criticism away from Trump regarding the handling of the virus by focusing on the recovering economy and blaming China for creating the global health disaster.

(Input Credit ANI)