Trump Again Asserts He Can End Russia-Ukraine War In '24 Hours', But Refuses To Reveal How

Former US President Donald Trump continued to toot his own horn on Monday as he sat down for an interview with Fox News to tease how he would end the year-old war between Russia and Ukraine “within 24 hours." However, he did not offer any details on how exactly he would lead peace talks between the two nations currently at war.

Trump said that if he gets re-elected to the White House in 2024, it would be “easy" for him to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to make amends. “If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelenskyy and with Putin, and there’s a very easy negotiation to take place," he said, adding that he does not wish to "tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation."

Donald Trump warns of third World War

"But there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them,” he continued. Using the term "idiots", Trump said that it is likely that the conflict would escalate into a full-blown World War III with nuclear warfare entering the picture.

“If this thing isn’t solved by the time we have the election – which it’s possible it won’t be, and it’s also possible we’ll be in World War Three with these idiots that are doing what they’re doing — you could end up in a nuclear world war which will make World War I and World War II look like patty cakes,” he warned.

The erstwhile president also reiterated the so-called friendship he had with the Russian President, stating that he “got along very well with Putin” and linking his 2020 US election defeat to the war in Europe. Trump said that if would have received a second presidential term, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have never happened in the first place.