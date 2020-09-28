US Election 2020: Trump And Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate On Sept 29

With US election just around the corner, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Republican leader Donald Trump are now all set to face each other for the first time on September 29 for the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Dubbed as the ‘Super Bowl of American Democracy’, Trump and Biden will be responding to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections. The two leaders are set to meet on the debate stage at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 90-minute event will be moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace. While Trump has decided to skip any formal preparation, Biden’s team believes that the significance of debate may be exaggerated, although the Democratic leader has been aggressively preparing to take on the president.

The other two presidential debates are set to be held on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville. Steve Scully from C-SPAN Networks and Kristen Welker from NBC News will be moderating the two debates, respectively. According to reports, the vice presidential debate, on the other hand, is set to take place on October 7 and Trump’s running mate Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be facing each other. The only vice presidential debate will be hosted by USA Today journalist Susan Page in Salt Lake City in Utah.

Trump-Biden on Supreme Court vacancy

The debate comes amid heightened political tensions in Washington as Democrats and Republicans spar bitterly over Trump's nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. While the President has called for a 'quick' confirmation by the US Senate to get Barrett on the court and further consolidate the conservative majority, Joe Biden on Saturday urged the Senate, controlled by a slim Republican majority, to wait until the next president is elected in the November 3 polls before voting to fill the vacant seat at the top court.

Meanwhile, ahead of the election, Biden and Trump have been campaigning actively. Both the leaders have repeatedly criticised each other during their campaign speeches. While the Democratic leader has been slamming Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the US President has been criticising Biden’s record on trade. Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between both the leaders, each campaign is also promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

