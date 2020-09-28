Joe Biden Says Trump Rushing Supreme Court Nomination To 'eliminate' Obamacare

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed on September 27 that US President Donald Trump is rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic. Trump has announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a lifetime seat on the top court.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners and her appointment could impact some of the most partisan issues of the United States. The US constitution bestows all rights and absolute power to the president to nominate a citizen to the powerful Supreme Court as one of the nine justices and Barrett's appointment would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

The US President and Republican are rushing through the appointment process because they "see an opportunity to overturn the Affordable Care Act on their way out the door," Biden told reporters.

Urges to delay until elections

The former vice-president urged the Republicans-dominated Senate to delay the confirmation until after the presidential elections since the polling is already underway. Biden said that no Supreme Court justice has been nominated and installed during presidential elections in the history of the United States.

“There are Senate Republicans out there who know in their hearts that if you shut out the voice of the people during an election, you are closing the door on American democracy thereafter," he added, calling it an "abuse of power".

Trump aggressively defended his decision to nominate Barrett for the top court seat, calling her one the “most brilliant legal minds” of the US. Addressing a press conference on September 27, the US President said that there is “tremendous unity” among the Republicans over the nomination of Barrett and they are “moving along very quickly”.

“President Trump could not have made a better decision. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

