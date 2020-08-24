Trump Announces FDA Approval For Convalescent Plasma Emergency Use In COVID-19 Treatment

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, August 24 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment. Calling it a ‘truly historic’ announcement that would ramp up America’s battle with the ‘China Virus’, Trump said it was only possible because of the government’s Operation Warp Speed programme.

According to the FDA, the known and potential benefits of the plasma treatment for COVID-19 outweigh the potential risks of the product. It also said that over 70,000 COVID-19 patients have been treated using convalescent plasma, that is made by using the blood of people who have recovered from the fatal disease.

“Today I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement, in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma,” said Donald Trump.

During the announcement of the treatment that has the potential to combat the pandemic, Trump took a dig on previous administration under former US President Barack Obama. Hailing the current government being ‘years ahead’ of approvals, Trump said that if they had gone by the pace of the past administration, the United States would have been 2-3 years behind than where they are this present day. Trump also indicated hearing of a COVID-19 vaccine coming out “very soon”.

What does emergency use authorisation imply?

With the FDA's emergency authorisation (EUA) the distribution of convalescent plasma would be allowed in the US and can be administered by the health care providers as an appropriate treatment to suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospitals.

Trump on Monday even cited clinical studies and said that the convalescent plasma has reduced the mortality of COVID-19 patients by 35 percent. FDA has also touted its newly-proposed treatment and said it is “reasonable” to believe that COVID-19 convalescent plasma may be effective in decreasing the severity or shortening the length of COVID-19 illness in some patients”.

This came when as per Johns Hopkins University tally, total COVID-19 cases in the US have surpassed 5.6 million with at least 176,756 deaths.

