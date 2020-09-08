Trump Attacks Pentagon Leadership, Accuses Them Of Waging Wars

US President Donald Trump made unprecedented remarks against the leadership of the US military on September 7 and accused them of wanting to “do nothing but fight” wars to boost the profits of the defence manufacturing companies. During the press conference at the White House, Trump said that he is not claiming the military is “in love” with the US President but the soldiers are. According to him, the top people in the Pentagon are unhappy with his leadership because they want to benefit the companies that manufacture war weapons.

"I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy," Trump said at White House news conference.

Donald Trump’s attack against the military leadership came as several defence officials told CNN that the relations between the US President and the top Pentagon officials have become strenuous. These were also followed by Trump attempting to convince the public that he had not made a series of reported derogatory comments on the soldiers who died in the war.

Read - Trump Supporters Gather For 2020 Labour Day Rally

Read - Trump's Campaign Criticised For Mocking Biden While He Visited His Late Family Members

Trump denies calling fallen soldiers 'losers'

US President Donald Trump refuted the report claiming that he called the fallen soldiers “losers” as “fake story” while the US First Lady Melania Trump called it a “dangerous time” when such reports are being published. While addressing the press briefing on September 4, Trump said that it was a false report that was written by a magazine and the same has been confirmed by “many people” who were present there.

The report published by Atlantic magazine had caused a stir in US politics especially when the presidential elections are around the corner. It had stated that Donald Trump said “Americans who died in the war are “losers” and “suckers”. Mentioning the 2018 visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, the magazine had said that US President dismissed the idea citing fear of his hair getting wet in the rain and because he did not believe in honouring the soldiers who died in the war. However, Trump has categorically denied making such remarks and said for him, the soldiers are “heroes”.

Read - Trump Supporters Rally Near Portland And At Oregon Capitol

Read - Joe Biden Vows To Be 'strongest Labour President', Takes An Aim At Trump