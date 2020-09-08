Trump's Campaign Criticised For Mocking Biden While He Visited His Late Family Members

Donald Trump's campaign has been criticized for mocking at the former Vice President, Joe Biden after he visited the grave of his late family members in Delaware on September 6, Sunday. All of this started when Trump's campaign director of strategic response Francis Brennan condemn Joe Biden for not speaking to the media while he walked through the cemetery at Brandywine church in Wilmington, where his late son Beau, first wife Neilia, and daughter Naomi are buried.

REPORTER: "Mr. Vice President come talk to us."



Joe Biden just keeps meandering along. pic.twitter.com/6tnNQj2Ucg — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 6, 2020

READ | Trump Gives Joe Biden A New Nickname As US Election Campaigning Intensifies

People criticise for mocking Joe Biden

Amid the campaigns for the 2020 US Polls, Donald Trump's staffer Francis Brennan posted a message on Twitter on Sunday where he criticized Biden for not responding to the waiting camera crew while he walked through the cemetery where his late son Beau Biden, an Iraq veteran, and former Delaware attorney general, died from brain cancer in 2015 aged 46. Neilia and Naomi Biden were killed in a car accident in 1972. While Biden was remembering his late family members over Labor Day weekend, the President was seen taking a golf trip to National Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday.

READ | 'Democrats Practicing 'Massive Disinformation Campaign' In US Polls,' Claims Donald Trump

Many high-profile figures criticized Mr Francis Brennan for his insulting remarks, which came right after Trump was accused of calling military people who died in wars 'losers' and 'suckers'. However, Donald Trump has denied these allegations. "It’s a cemetery. Where his son is buried. Are you human?", "Joe Biden was visiting his son’s grave. You are not even human", "This is the director of strategic response for the Trump campaign mocking Joe Biden for walking through the graveyard where his son is buried after leaving church this morning while Donald Trump spent his day on the golf course," were some of the reactions Brennan's tweet received for his tweet.

Joe Biden was visiting his son’s grave. You are not even human https://t.co/VXXoCHb0gK — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2020

He’s walking to his sons grave. — Tyler Savage (@savagekealii) September 7, 2020

.@FrancisBrennan, like the next President @JoeBiden, I understand what it's like to go to a cemetery to visit your child. I actually do meander and focus on my personal grief and my daughter. What sub human life form are you that you would tweet this & think it was a good idea? https://t.co/XHruNFdG3h — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 7, 2020

READ | 'Get To Work And Control The Virus': Joe Biden Takes Dig At Trump's Weekend Golfing Trips

Donald Trump being defensive

The US President played defensive throughout the week after he was condemned for his pattern of disrespect towards the US military. According to a report of a media agency, Trump allegedly dismissed a potential visit to an American military cemetery in France in 2018, saying "why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." Earlier on Friday, while speaking at a press briefing, Donald Trump said, “It could have been a guy like a John Kelly. You look at some of his news conferences, what happened to him, he got eaten alive," he said. Experts reportedly claimed that such comments by the President can harm his campaign for 2020 US Polls which is scheduled on November 3.

READ | Donald Trump Signs SPD-5 Establishing US' First Cybersecurity Policy For Space Systems