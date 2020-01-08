Pierce Brosnan's Goatee Has Netizens In Splits, Fans Compare Him To Colonel Sanders

The Golden Globes marked a perfect start to the New Year and the new decade, thanks to all the hilarious and emotional moments that took place during the event. While introducing his sons as the Ambassadors of the show, Pierce Brosnan struck an uncanny resemblance to Late Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Here is a sneak-peek of Pierce Brosnan’s look from the Golden Globes:

Pierce Brosnan or Colonel Sanders?

Recently, the James Bond fame, Pierce Brosnan introduced his sons Dylan and Paris as the ambassadors of the show at the Golden Globes on January 5, 2020. While Pierce Brosnan gave a heartfelt introduction of his two sons, he said that he was ‘their biggest fan’ as he has ‘known them all their lives’. Though it was a touching sentiment, it seems that Pierce Brosnan left the people at the event feeling hungry. Pierce Brosnan’s goatee (or, to be precise, the Van Dyke-style beard) had all the viewers comparing him to the Late Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Pierce Brosnan’s goatee instantly went viral on the internet and the social media space. Many fans thought of Pierce Brosnan to be a ‘Sexy Colonel Sanders’. Pierce Brosnan’s goatee attracted comments like “Pierce Brosnan, styled as Sexy Colonel Sanders, is onstage introducing viewers to his Sons (sic)”, “Hey, Pierce Brosnan… Col Sanders called… he wants his face back! (sic)” “Pierce Brosnan looks like a hot Colonel Sanders (sic)”, “Pierce Brosnan low key lookin' like the colonel from KFC (sic)”, and “What a way for Pierce Brosnan to announce that he’s KFC’s new colonel (sic)”.

The actors who have put on Colonel Sanders’ suit

Col. Sanders passed away in the year 1980, and in recent years, ‘The Colonel’ has been portrayed by an ever-growing list of actors. Jason Alexander, Rob Riggle, Norm Macdonald, Robocop, and Billy Zane are some of the names that have put on Col. Sanders’ trademark white suit. Pierce Brosnan’s goatee from the Golden Globes might be an indication of the self-fulfilled prophecy of him joining the list as well.

