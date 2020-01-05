The Debate
The Debate
US President Donald Trump Issues Clear 'warning' To Iran After Green Zone, Airbase Attacks

US News

Trump broke his silence after the attacks on Iraq's Green Zone on Sunday morning and warned Iran that the US would hit back at them "VERY HARD AND VERY FAST"

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

US President Donald Trump broke his silence after the attacks on Iraq's Green Zone on Sunday morning and warned Iran that the US would hit back at them "VERY HARD AND VERY FAST". Taking to Twitter Trump stated that Iran has been "boldly" targeting the US assets as revenge for Iranian general Soleimani's killing and the US would not back off. Trump asserted that the US has 52 Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to attack them in case of any further threats from Iran. 

Trump warns Iran

Read: Soleimani, al-Muhandis coffins reach Karbala

Read: Mourners in Iraq grieve for Soleimani, al-Muhandis

Iraq's green zone attacked

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked, on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops are stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”. 

Read: Baghdad: US Green zone, Al-Balad airbase endures rocket attack

After the attack on the Al-Balad base in the north of Baghdad, the sirens immediately started ringing at the American compound. This compound hosts both diplomats and troops. Media reports suggest that this base was hit by Katyusha rockets.

International news agencies reported that two unguided rockets hit the premises of the compound. It is not clear whether any material damage has been inflicted.  

Additionally, two mortar shots also hit the Green Zone in Baghdad. This is a heavily fortified quarter of the Iraqi capital. Reportedly, the rockets hit the vicinity of the US Embassy, which is now closed, and its personnel are transferred to shelter.

Reports say that Iran backed militia groups may possibly behind this. Reports also state that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were made against known US populated areas in Iraq. 

Read: US Embassy in Baghdad & Iraq's Balad airbase comes under rocket attack, LIVE Updates here

Published:
COMMENT
