Trump Calls Biden 'national Security Threat' Over Report Detailing Ties With China

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on October 17, where he called his opponent Joe Biden a "national security threat". Trump, while retweeting a post about how Twitter is trying to block a Fox News story detailing Joe Biden's business ties in communist China, wrote that the former vice-president is a national security threat. Trump has often accused the Democratic Party presidential candidate of being a stooge of China.

Biden is a National Security threat! https://t.co/vQIY8y5zbf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

The Republican leader on Saturday, during a reelection rally in Michigan, slammed Biden for allegedly working for Beijing and said that if the former Delaware Senator wins "China will own America" accusing the Democratic nominee of receiving a fortune from the Communist State. Trump further praised the policy-making decisions of his own administration saying that he took some of the "toughest-ever" action against China, referring to the tariffs put on by Washington on Chinese products that sparked a trade war between the two nations.

Trump, who is looking to secure a second term in the forthcoming presidential election, has based his election campaign around Biden and his family, often accusing his sons of misusing Biden's position as vice-president from 2009 to 2016 to gain personal wealth. Meanwhile, Biden is trying to keep his campaign focused on issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequalities, healthcare, all of which have gained a lot of traction in the past couple of months.

American citizens will cast their final ballots on November 3, however, the result may not come out on the same day because of the unprecedented use of mail-in voting this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Electoral College will cast its vote on December 14 and the Congress will count them on January 6. Whichever candidate receives a majority will be inaugurated as president on January 20.

