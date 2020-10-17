US Election: Trump Outraised By Biden, To Enter Final Stretch With Significantly Less Cash

With just weeks to go until 2020 US Election, Donald Trump was outgunned financially by Democrat nominee Joe Biden after he raised over $100 million more than the current US President. The Republican nominee along with his party and associate groups managed to raise $247.8 million in September which is a lot lesser as compared to the $383 million raised by the Democratic National Committee in the same period. According to Trump's campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, by the end of September, Trump had raised $251.4 million. Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon informed that he had managed to push up the amount to $432 million by September end.

President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election.



Campaign, RNC & joint committees in September:



$247.8M raised

$251.4M cash on hand



POTUS has done more in 47 months than Biden in 47 years. — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 16, 2020

Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters. $203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank. (2/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

According to ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG, last week Trump's campaign spent $10 million more than Biden on advertising.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Trump's performance in the first presidential debate and the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg boosted the donor enthusiasm. This worked in favour of Joe Biden in terms of fundraising.

US Presidential Debate 2020

The third and final presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden is scheduled to take place on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville. On Friday, the Commission on presidential debates informed that the debate will focus on important topics like COVID-19 and national security. The topics of the debate have been chosen by the debate moderator Kristen Welker and also include other topics like race in America, climate change and leadership among other things.

US Election 2020

The 2020 US Presidential Election is scheduled to take place on November 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Party's leader and current US President Donald Trump is running for re-election with Mike Pence as his VP pick and running mate. Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden is contesting with Indian American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Both the leaders are vigorously campaigning and alluring voters across the 50 states to vote for them. Riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms. In contrast, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

(With inputs from AP)