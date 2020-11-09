George HW Bush's Letter To Bill Clinton Goes Viral To Remind Trump 'how It's Done'

Actress Kristen Bell on Sunday, November 8 posted the handwritten note of former US President George HW Bush, that the latter had written to his successor Bill Clinton after losing the 1992 presidential election. Kristen took to Instagram to share the letter as a reminder for the incumbent Donald Trump, who is refusing to concede defeat to his opponent Joe Biden. "How it's done. Class. Grace. Dignity. Respect. Humanity," Kristen captioned the pictures.

Read: Biden Plans First Executive Actions After Acquiring White House, Will Undo Trump's Moves

Trump refuses to concede defeat

Joe Biden has been projected winner of the 2020 US presidential election after securing a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, demanding a recount and challenging the counting of late-arriving ballots. Donald Trump has accused poll officials of election fraud as they continued counting after 8 p.m on the final voting day.

Read: As Biden Wins US Presidential Race, Trump Plans Rallies To Protest Against Election Result

After Donald Trump refused to concede defeat and continued to falsely claim that he has won the election, several speeches of former one-term presidents went viral, where they wish their opponents for winning the poll and promise to stand by their side, accepting them as leader of the country. Kristen Bell shared one such example on Instagram, where Bush senior accepts his defeat graciously and congratulates Bill Clinton for winning people's confidence.

Read: Trump Spotted Golfing After Losing US Election To Biden; Continues To Oppose Poll Results

Kristen's post has garnered more than 5,00,000 likes since being shared last evening. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with some saying the United States is headed to get its class, grace, and dignity back with Joe Biden as president. "In those words, you know it was always about service to the people. Something 45 will never understand. True leaders SERVE," one individual wrote, referring to 45th President Trump.

Read: Donald Trump Faces Calls To Work With Joe Biden Team On Transition

