Cardi B Slams Trump Supporters For Dancing To 'WAP'; Says 'I'm Calling The FBI'

American rapper Cardi B took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to share a clip of what appeared to be a boat party of President Donald Trump's supporters playing her new single WAP. Along with the video, Cardi B also went on to write saying that she’s calling the FBI for this festivity. Reading her tweet, it is quite evident that the rapper was not pleased with the boat party.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Cardi B shared a video where one can see a group enjoying a boat party. One can also notice the Trump flags, caps and much more that is worn by the people. Along with the video, the rapper tweeted saying “Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song?” before pointing out the people for not maintaining social distancing. She further wrote saying, “I’m calling the FBI on this festivity. They are not quarantining”. Take a look at her tweet below.

The tweet attracted a variety of responses, with some people taking offence to her expressing her thoughts on politics, which in the past she never shied away from. However, amid criticism from figures like Ben Shaprio, disapproval of the use of big cats in Tiger King's Carole Baskin's music video, and anger at the inclusion of a Kylie Jenner cameo in a video mostly featuring black female artists, WAP debuted at number one on the Billboard charts this week.

According to data from Nielsen Music / MRC, the track has made history by pulling in just six days in a total of 93 million streams in the US alone which is the most for any album ever in its first week of release.

About Cardi B's song, WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

The WAP music video featuring Cardi B released on August 7, 2020. The WAP music video depicts the legendary pair in a luxurious house, wearing bright coloured ensembles. The video features an explicit cameo of Kylie Jenner and Normani, with wandering lions, snakes and an indoor pool. Kylie appears to be wearing a stunning animal print skinsuit that has a matching cape attached. Cardi B and Megan can be seen showing off their scintillating moves to rap their lines. The song has a catchy mid-tempo rhythm which keeps viewers hooked along with their whimsical dance movements.

(Image courtesy: Cardi B Twitter)

