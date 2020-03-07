The Debate
Trump Claims Kim Jong-un 'didn't Want To Talk To Obama'; Boasts Of His "good Relationship"

US News

US President Donald Trump on the Fox News town hall stage boasted of his "very good relationship" with the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un on March 6.

Trump

US President Donald Trump on the Fox News town hall stage boasted of his "very good relationship" with the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un on March 6, and lambasted his predecessor Barack Obama. In a conversation with Fox News, Donald Trump claimed that Obama had called the dictator of North Korea "many times", however, Kim Jong Un was unwilling to speak to him.  

"I have a good relationship with him (Kim Jong-Un). He called him many times, and Kim Jong-Un did not want to talk to him and me he wanted to talk to. We met in Singapore, we met in Vietnam. I also went to the border, (the) first person ever to walk over. We have a very good relationship, understanding," Trump said. 

Speaking about his last meeting with Obama, Trump said, "I was at the funeral of President Bush, I sat next to him and said 'Hello' and then I said 'Goodbye' that's about it. I didn't like the job he did. I didn't like the position he put us in and what he did to our military." However, Obama's national security advisor Susan Rice called out the US President's statement on Kim Jong-Un, as "total fabrication". She said, "Trump is completely delusional, and it’s scary."

READ| Trump asks, "Where's my favourite dictator?" refers to Egypt President

Donald Trump's amiability with dictators 

Trump's fondness for dictators has been a known affair considering his affability with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, China President Xi Jinping amongst others. For instance, while Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's name is affixed with the brutal proxy war in Yemen, human rights violations within the Kingdom and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi for the world, however, his relations with Donald Trump are unaffected, who considers the monarch as a "great friend." 

Making a landmark visit, Donald Trump met the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea, becoming the first-ever US President to do so. Trump calling the meeting "very historic." Trump, moreover stated that he and the North Korean Supreme Leader 'liked each other' since the day they met. He said, "A lot of really positive things are happening. Tremendously positive. We met and we liked each other from day one, and that was very important."

READ| Trump becomes the first U.S president to step in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un, says, "We liked each other from day one"

READ| Trump says his 'genius' son could have built a better website than Obamacare

