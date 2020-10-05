Donald Trump Claims Next Year Will Be 'best Ever' For Stock Market; Urges People To Vote

The United States President Donald Trump has said that the stock market is getting ready to break all records, adding that next year will be the "best ever". The Republican leader took to his twitter handle citing a Fox News interview of an American voter, who had reportedly said that ever since Donald Trump assumed office his father's retirement pension has tripled under the 401(k) plan. Trump further urged people to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The economy in the United States took a massive hit after the months of COVID-19 induced lockdown beginning March. Widespread unemployment ravaged through the nation with millions of people either losing their jobs or being furloughed by companies that incurred losses due to shut down. The economy has not picked up yet and experts are underlining the need for more federal help to revive businesses.

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trumps test positive

Trump's presidential campaign hit a bump in the road when he and his wife Melania tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 2. While the 74-year-old's age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only "mild symptoms". Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”. Trump is currently receiving Remdesivir therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was admitted on the same day of testing positive.

Notably, Trump had on several occasions downplayed the COVID-19 threat and had once said that he personally felt no vulnerability to the disease. President Trump left the hospital briefly on Sunday to greet his supporters, who were gathered outside the treating facility. Trump received a lot of criticism for leaving the hospital in his car as his opponents slammed him for violating safety guidelines.

