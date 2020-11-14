Trump Comes Closest To Conceding Defeat To Biden In US Elections, Says 'time Will Tell''

US President Donald Trump, who has so far refused to concede defeat to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, came closest to acknowledging he lost during a COVID-19 briefing on November 13. Trump, while speaking at the press briefing on Friday, said his administration will not go into a lockdown even with increasing COVID-19 cases in the United States, adding "lockdown costs lives and a lot of problems".

Read: 'Urgent Action Needed To Curb COVID Spread': Joe Biden Seeks 'immediate Federal' Response

"Ideally, we won’t go to a lockdown. I will not go — this administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully, the — the — whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell. But I can tell you, this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said. This was the first time since last Thursday that Trump spoke publicly. After Trump's address, several other speakers talked about the US' COVID-19 response, following which the president left without taking questions from the press.

Read: Biden Transition Team Says Trump Administration Not Sharing Threat Assessment, Intelligence Reports

US Elections 2020

Trump has been continuously tweeting about the US election for the past several days, refusing to accept defeat and falsely claiming he won by a huge margin. However, major US media outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election after the Democratic candidate secured a massive lead in Pennsylvania last week. Biden jumped ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania on November 7, following which he surpassed the magic 270 mark, needed for winning the presidential election in the US.

Read: Joe Biden Becomes First Democrat In 28 Years To Win Georgia As Trump Refuses To Concede

A disappointed Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) decided to challenge the count in several states by filing lawsuits and demanding to discard late-arriving ballots. Donald Trump has accused poll officials of illegally counting late-arriving votes after 8 p.m. on the final voting day. However, experts argue that the officials did nothing wrong as they complied with an earlier court order that allowed late-arriving votes stamped on November 3 to be counted for three days.

Read: Spike In COVID-19 Cases Is 'alarming', Trump Admin Needs To Take Urgent Action: Biden

