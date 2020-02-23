Trump Congratulates Bernie Sanders For His Victory In Nevada Caucuses

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Democrat Bernie Sanders on Twitter for a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses on February 23. Trump then posted another tweet and quoted a news channel about a report that showed Sanders having strong support from within the Kremlin.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

“The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to win the White House.” Jon Scott @FoxNews Why didn’t somebody tell me this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

Sanders was comfortably ahead with 10 per cent of the vote reported and his win in the state is seen as important as it is the first diverse electorate to weigh in on the 2020 presidential race. According to the international media reports, the 78-year-old Vermont senator was leading with 44.7 per cent of the vote followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 19.5 per cent. Sanders told in a rally that they won the popular vote in Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada with crowds chanting, "Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!".

READ: US 2020 Elections: Bernie Sanders Has A Message For Putin, As Russian Meddling Resurfaces

Warren congratulates Sanders

Elizabeth Warren also congratulated Bernie Sanders on his resounding victory in Nevada's caucuses Saturday and thanked the state for keeping her in the game. As per the reports, Warren addressed the crowd in Seattle, Washington and said that she has got a word for Nevada for keeping her in the fight. The early results showed Warren finishing in fourth place in the caucuses despite a strong performance last week in Vegas.

READ: Bernie Sanders Is 'absolutely Confident' That He'll Get Barack Obama's Support

Senator Sanders who views himself as a democratic socialist has recently surged to the top of opinion polls, both nationally and in Nevada. Reports suggest that Sanders' strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month are a cause.

According to reports, Sanders in Nevada has the support of Hispanics, union families, and white college-educated women. According to reported statistics, 54 per cent of Latino voters said they backed him, while 24 per cent of college-educated white women and 34 per cent of those who have a union member in their families supported him.

READ: Michael Bloomberg And Bernie Sanders Feud As They Aim To Defeat Trump

READ: Bernie Sanders' Campaign To Request Recount Of Iowa Caucuses