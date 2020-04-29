Donald Trump Considering COVID-19 Checks On International Flights

US President Donald Trump on April 28 said that he is considering ordering coronavirus tests for people arriving from outside of the country. Trump said that many people come from South America for business, particularly in Florida, which is a major destination for Latinos, so he will be discussing the issue with governors. When asked if the checks at the airports will be proper COVID-19 tests or just temperature checks, to which he replied 'both'. Donald Trump also discussed the issue at the White House with DeSantis, the governor of Florida.

Read: Donald Trump Abandoned His Media Briefings Over The Weekend Only To Come Back Subdued

The Trump administration had previously put travel bans on Europe and China as a preventive measure to block the spread of the disease. The United States on April 28 became the first country in the world to record a million confirmed coronavirus cases taking its tally to 10,35,765. The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the cases and casualties are likely to rise in the coming weeks ahead.

Read: UNICEF Warns Against Other Health Crisis Amid Suspension Of Vaccination Programs

According to data by worldometer, the United States has recorded 59,266 deaths as of April 29. New York City is the hotspot in America where alone over 23,000 people have lost their lives in the last three months. New York has more casualties than all the other majorly affected countries except for Italy, Spain, and France. The United States has successfully treated 1,42,238 patients so far.

Read: UK Health Secretary Says Some Children Have Died From Syndrome Linked To COVID-19

Many countries across the globe have started to ease their lockdown restrictions, including Italy, Spain, and France. In the United States, people have been coming out on the streets in different parts of the country to demand the reopening of the economy. The protesters even got support from President Donald Trump, who took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that these states need to be liberated because the lockdown measures are too strict.

Read: Australia Slams China Over 'economic Coercion' Threat, Says It Made A 'principled Call'

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic. Health experts believe that the coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to data by worldometer, over 3.1 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,18,000 have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)