Donald Trump Abandoned His Media Briefings Over The Weekend Only To Come Back Subdued

Days after Donald Trump embarrassed himself by suggesting to inject disinfectant in COVID-19 positive patients as part of the treatment, the White House on April 27 seemed confused about whether to conduct the daily press briefing that the Republican president had been taking for weeks now. The White House on Monday listed a press briefing in Trump's daily schedule and then revised it to show no briefing, only to add one after an hour. Finally, Trump held his daily briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, where he said that the United States' pandemic and economic crisis was poised to reach its lowest, but predicted a comeback next year.

President Donald Trump on April 22 had suggested that disinfectants could potentially treat coronavirus patients and health experts should conduct a study on it. Trump also added that bringing UV light into COVID-19 patients could be another way of treating patients, attracting criticism from all over, including his own party. The angry president abandoned his press briefing the next day without taking questions and no briefing was held over the weekend. When it was starting to appear that Donald Trump would not hold press briefings anymore, the White House surprised everyone by listing one in his daily schedule.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump kept insisting that his disinfectant comment was a sarcastic jibe aimed at the journalists, especially at what he likes to call the 'fake news lamestream media'. Donald Trump took to his official Twitter handle early on Monday morning where he wrote, "There has never been, in the history of our country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!" A subdued Donald Trump came out for the briefing on Monday determined to prove that he is not well but still working hard.

Coronavirus in the US

As far as the coronavirus impact in the United States is concerned, it is currently the worst affected country in the world as on April 27 it became the first nation to record more than a million coronavirus cases and over 56,000 deaths. New York City is the hotspot in America where alone over 22,000 people have lost their lives in the last three months. New York has more casualties than all the other majorly affected countries except for Italy, Spain, and France. The recovery rate in the United States stands at 71 percent with 1,39,162 recovered patients so far. The United States has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours.

(Image Credit: AP)