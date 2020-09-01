Trump Defends His Supporters, Says It Is A 'peaceful' Demonstration

United States President Donald Trump has defended his supporters for their alleged role in ongoing street clashes calling it “self-defence.” Not only that, but the American leader also lambasted the Democratic white house challenger accusing him of “not specifically” disavowing far left, which is accused of civil disobedience.

Speaking at the daily White House conference on August 31, the Republican leader blamed his electoral opponent Joe Biden and his allies for violence in cities run by Democratic mayor and governors. Asked if he would condemn his “supporters” who fired paint pallets during a confrontation with police at Portland, Oregon, he replied that it was a “peaceful protest”. He also said that paint was a defensive mechanism and shouldn’t be compared to bullets. Meanwhile, slamming Biden he said, “Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who - and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it's disgraceful."

He was asked whether he would condemn shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly by a teenager once pictured at one of his rallies. He said that they were “looking at all of that” alleging that an investigation was on. “That was an interesting situation, you saw the same tape as I saw, and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” he added.

US protests

Protests in Kenosha and across the United States had erupted after the killing of an African-American man Jacob Blake by a Caucasian police officer. The protests are still continuing as demonstrators are demanding an end in racial violence and police brutality.

In several US states, protests had been ongoing since the killing of another Black man George Floyd by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin. Floyd was killed by Chauvin on May 25 as the officer pinned him down to the ground with a knee on his neck and remained in the position for about 8 minutes. A video of the incident went viral in which Floyd was heard pleading to the officer to let him go as he was not able to breathe.

