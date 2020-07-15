Trump Downplays Police Violence Against Black People, Says 'more White People' Killed

The United States President Donald Trump recently downplayed violence against African-Americans by saying that more white people die due to police brutality than black people. Trump during his interview with CBS News on July 14 said that more white people die at the hands of law enforcement agencies when asked about why black Americans are still dying of police brutality. Donald Trump also defended the police department saying every profession can have rogue people that doesn't mean the organisation is doing terrible work adding that the police officers do an incredible job in the United States.

A Washington Post analysis suggests that 50 per cent of people dying at the hands of law enforcement agencies are white, but black Americans have been killed twice the rate of Caucasians. Black people in the United States constitute only 13 per cent of the total population, meaning they are dying at a disproportionate rate. Trump during the interview also defended the Confederate flags, saying that most people who like the flag don't relate it with slavery. Confederate states in the US waged war against the Union defending slavery and hence people in the country demanded discontinuation of the flag that was until recently being used by several states.

Floyd's killing

The recent debate in the United States was sparked by the brutal killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a white police officer Derek Chauvin that was followed by widespread protests in the country. Demonstrations continued for nearly a month demanding reforms in policing among other things. Many colonial-era statues and figures of Confederate leaders were defaced and destroyed by Black Lives Matter protesters, resulting in Mississippi changing its state flag.

(Image Credit: AP)