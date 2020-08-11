Trump Escorted From Briefing Room Following shooting Outside White House, Remains Unfazed

United States President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House. Minutes later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation "very well seems to be under control".

'Somebody has been taken to hospital'

"There was a shooting outside the White House and seems to be very well under control. I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. Somebody has been taken to hospital. Seems the person was shot by Secret Service," Trump said.

When asked about whether he was rattled by the incident, he answered, "Do I seem rattled? It is unfortunate but the world has always been a dangerous place. It is not something that is unique." With regard to the feeling of being safe in the White House, Trump said that he feels very safe. "I feel very safe with the Secret Service-- they are fantastic, the best of the best. There is nobody like these people," he added.

Suspect transferred to local hospital

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive. The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

"The investigation into a US Secret Service officer-involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a Secret Service officer were both transported to a hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger," the US Secret Service said.

The District of Columbia fire department said a man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries, according to the Associated Press. The news agency also reported that authorities were looking into whether the individual has a background of mental illness.

(With agency inputs)